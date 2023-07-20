Is Oppenheimer Christopher Nolan’s new Dark Knight?

It’s fascinating how Nolan has chosen to release his much-hyped new film Oppenheimer three days after The Dark Knight turned 15. Is it a coincidence? Or was this the plan all along?

When you search for the Batman on Prime Video, its extensive library will spew out a plethora of titles for you to select from. However, despite the overabundance of the DC Comics superhero in films, including some memorable outings (Joaquin Phoenix’s the Joker, Robert Pattinson’s the Batman), Christopher Nolan’s telling of the caped crusader remains the most deeply etched into the public memory.

It’s fascinating how Nolan has chosen to release his much-hyped new offering Oppenheimer three days after The Dark Knight turned 15. Is it a coincidence? Or was this the plan all along? Would it be a stretch to think that the two films may have some mind-bending, discernible-to-no-one-but-devoted-Nolan-fans commonalities? The suspense will end on July 21.

Julius Robert Oppenheimer, on whom the film is based, was an American theoretical physicist, best remembered as the father of the atomic bomb, the main man behind the blasts that blew up the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 ending World War II and killing over 2,10,000 people. Taking cognisance of the horrific havoc his nuclear weapons wreaked, Oppenheimer famously said, “I have become death, destroyer of worlds.”

His work and its harrowing after-effects haunted him to the point that he swore off creating any more bombs for the American government and vehemently opposed its attempts at making the hydrogen bomb, so much so that he was written off as a communist and his security licence was withdrawn. Not just that, he dared to visit Japan in 1960 and publicly condemned his actions. Notably, Oppenheimer never resumed government service. In fact, he became a staunch advocate of using ethics in science. His incredible story strongly echoes the all-too-famous dialogue from The Dark Knight: “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

His life's journey, contribution to atomic science, and leanings have been so tumultuous that it is difficult to slot Oppenheimer with either the Batman or the Joker. He was an agent of chaos like the Joker. But he was also an outcast capable of making the choice no one else could, much like Batman. He was both of them. He was neither. Nolan, too, is keenly aware of this perplexing uncertainty that underlines his newest protagonist. Talking about it, he said, “I think of any character I’ve dealt with, Oppenheimer is by far the most ambiguous and paradoxical. Which, given that I’ve made three Batman films, is saying a lot.”

As we celebrate 15 years of The Dark Knight, what to expect of Oppenheimer? Memorable characters, of course. Barring Bruce Wayne and the Joker, even though everyone else—Harvey Dent, Alfred, Rachel, Jim Gordon, and Lucius Fox—had limited screen time, each had a sizeable impact and iconic cinematic moments.

Next, stunning storytelling and didactic dialogue. You may not remember Dent or Gordon’s exact job title, but there is no forgetting “Whatever doesn’t kill you, simply makes you stranger” or “Do I really look like a guy with a plan?” or “Madness is like gravity. All it takes is a little push” or “Sometimes, truth isn’t good enough. Sometimes, people deserve more. Sometimes, people deserve to have their faith rewarded.”

Some feisty female characters too. Although The Dark Knight only had Rachel (Maggie Gyllenhaal) and Oppenheimer is already crowded with too many important men (Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon), I am looking forward to what the film does with Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh. I hope this Friday’s two big Hollywood releases don’t turn out to be as gender exclusive as the aggressive Barbenhiemer promotions have had us believe.

Finally, the defining expectation? To have our faith rewarded. It isn’t easy to make a hopeful film about a man as complicated as Oppenheimer. But then, Nolan is no ordinary filmmaker. Remember the sequence towards the end of The Dark Knight when Joker makes two ships—one full of criminals, the other civilians—pit against each other, forcing each to blow up the other first? However, notwithstanding their worst fears, no one does. I hope I leave the theatre with renewed hope in humanity this Friday, the way I did on a similar Friday 15 years ago.