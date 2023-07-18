Oppenheimer fever grips India as first day tickets sell for whopping Rs 2,450

Some screenings for the film's opening day on July 21 have already sold out tickets priced as high as Rs 2,450, making it the costliest Oppenheimer ticket available in the country.
Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film Oppenheimer has taken India by storm, with its first-day release set to clash with the star-studded Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The movie, starring the brilliant Cillian Murphy as the lead, has already begun pre-booking ticket sales, and it seems to be reaping significant benefits from the early hype.
Some screenings for the film's opening day on July 21 have already sold out tickets priced as high as Rs 2,450, making it the costliest Oppenheimer ticket available in the country.
These premium tickets are specifically for the IMAX screens at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai, for the evening (7 pm) and night (10 pm) shows.
Trade analysts are predicting a roaring first-day collection for the film. According to a report by 123Telugu.com, it is expected to rake in an impressive Rs 10-15 crore on its opening day.
Comparatively, last week's box office hit, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, starring Tom Cruise, had collected approximately Rs 12.50 crore on its opening day in India. With such high expectations, all eyes are on Cillian Murphy's portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer to see if it can outperform the recent blockbuster.
The film delves into the life of Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist, highlighting his journey and moral dilemmas as the man responsible for developing the world's first atomic bomb.
The movie is based on Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin's biography, American Prometheus. Aside from Cillian Murphy in the titular role, the ensemble cast includes A-listers like Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh.
The film's London premiere made headlines recently when the cast stood in solidarity with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA), which initiated a strike against studios and streamers on July 14. To support the cause, the premiere was rescheduled an hour earlier so that the cast could grace the red carpet before the announcement.
As Oppenheimer hits the theaters in India, movie enthusiasts eagerly await the epic drama that promises to unravel the complexities of one of history's most influential and controversial figures in the world of science.
First Published: Jul 18, 2023 8:48 PM IST
