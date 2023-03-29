Only 5% women directors in industry; situation improved post MeeToo movement, says Guneet Monga

Speaking in an exclusive interview at the premier leadership conclave — Rising India summit 2023, Monga said that only five percent women are directors in the industry, however this situation has improved, especially after MeToo movement.

Oscar-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" producer Guneet Monga on Wednesday expressed concern over the number of women directors in the industry, however showed confidence in bringing a change to the ‘years of patriarchy’.

Speaking in an exclusive interview at the premier leadership conclave — Rising India summit 2023, Monga said that only five percent women are directors in the industry, however this situation has improved, especially after MeToo movement.

“I am determined (to bring about a change). In my entire power of being a producer and 16 years of work, Sikhya (Guneet’s production house) is determined to and I think a large part of Netflix too, is also promoting that so we are determined to have more and more female creators and open doors, and I hope Karthiki (Gonsalves, filmmaker) and my journey inspires more women to just pick up the camera," she said.

Monga said that the reason behind is the ‘years of patriarchy’ In the industry but argued that things are changing especially after the ‘Me Too’ movement. "It’s definitely improved, there are many amazing women. I think, post the MeToo movement, definitely, it’s improved," she said.

Sharing her advice for the upcoming and fellow filmmakers, Monga said that they should look at each other as a support and not a competition. She said that now "it is the time to just celebrate each other" in order to bring more change in the industry in the coming years.

“It’s really important to celebrate each other. For far too long we’ve been told that you’re each other’s competition. It’s either you or her. Now it’s all of us and all of us at once because there are enough and more jobs and there is enough and more work and the more we celebrate each other in the rooms that we’re not, the more we will get opportunities," the filmmaker said.

Sharing her views on nepotism in the industry, the young filmmaker said that the industry is very competitive. She understands where the allegations of nepotism coming from, but from her perspective, Bollywood is ‘beautiful’ and ‘democratic.’

"From my point of view, the film industry is very beautiful. It is very democratic, and it is very beautiful, I understand where all these allegations are coming from but I seriously want to tell you that you have to work very hard to be anything in that industry. It’s a very competitive industry so there is no shortcut to mehnat. Ye sab toh rehmat hai but mehnat ka koi shortcut nahi hai. If you get a chance and you don’t work hard on it, you might not get another chance," she added.

Guneet Monga is the producer of the documentary film "The Elephant Whisperers", directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. The film followed the bond between Bomman and Bellie, an indigenous couple at the Mudumalai Reserve and two orphaned elephants- Ammu and Raghu. The film won the Best Documentary Short Subject at the 95th Academy Awards, becoming the first Indian production to achieve this milestone.