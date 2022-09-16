One Direction star Harry Styles' two new movies set to hit the screens; check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Harry Styles has had a successful cinematic career in recent years. Fans will be able to watch him on the big screen this year, as two of his most awaited films will be released.

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles is one of the biggest music artistes in the world. He is known for both his soft-rock tunes and eclectic fashion style. And now, Styles will try his hand at serious acting with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘My Policeman’ hitting the big screens soon.

While Styles made his silver screen debut with 2017’s WWII war epic ‘Dunkirk’, directed by Christopher Nolan, and even made a cameo in Marvel’s Eternals (2021), ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘My Policeman’ are his first try at a leading role. Ahead of release, critical reviews for both movies have already started pouring in.

‘Don't Worry Darling’ is a psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde and features a star-studded cast of Florence Pugh, Styles, Wilde, Gemma Chan, and Chris Pine.

Florence Pugh as Alice Chambers, a young, devoted housewife; and Styles as Jack Chambers, Alice's workaholic husband. Reviews are mixed with critics praising Pugh’s performance and the John Powell score, but reception towards Style’s performance has been more mixed.

The movie currently has a 38 percent rating based on 56 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and a weighted average score of 48 out of 100 based on 25 critics on Metacritic.

‘My Policeman’ is a period romance drama based on the 2012 book of the same name. The movie is directed by Michael Grandage and stars Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

Styles plays Tom Burgess, a gay policeman who has to marry a woman to keep up with societal expectations while still maintaining a romantic relationship with Patrick Hazlewood, a museum curator.

The movie has scored 36 percent based on 22 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and a weighted average score of 48 out of 100 based on 13 critics on Metacritic.

While both the movies have already opened to critics and festival openings, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘My Policeman’ will hit theatres on September 23 and October 21.

