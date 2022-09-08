Homeentertainment news

Top Malayalam OTT releases on Onam

Top Malayalam OTT releases on Onam

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

productions are gearing up to gain the maximum from festive releases. While in the theatres, Malayalam movies such as Gold are set to arrive next week, there are some big OTT releases slated especially for Onam:

Here are the top Malayalam OTT releases for Onam.

1. Nna, Thaan Case Kodu on Disney+ Hotstar

Nna Than Kes Kodu directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Phudhuwal starring Kunchacko will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 8, the day of Thiruvona. The Malayalam Satire Movie released in theatres on August 11 and has got critical acclaim.

2. Sita Ramam on Prime Video

Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salman, is set to release on Amazon Prime on September 9. The poetic romance drama is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and also features Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur, who made her debut in Telugu films with the superhit story.

3. Thallumala on Netflix

After the Indian superhero genre movie, Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas has returned with another Netflix release, ‘Thallumala’, starring him and the beautiful Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead. It is a dark comedy action movie directed by Khalid Rahman. The story of Thallumala follows the escapades of a guy who becomes an internet celebrity after a fight at his wedding. The movie is set to release on Netflix on September 11.

4. Paappan on Zee 5

The Superhit film, Pappan starring Suresh Gopi as a cop, released on Zee 5 on September 7. The film is a favourite sub-genre crime thriller in Malayalam in which the veteran actor plays the role of CI Abraham Mathew Mathan. Pappan, directed by Joshiy, also stars Neeta Pillai, Gokul Suresh, Asha Sharath, Nyla Usha and Kaniha in important roles.

