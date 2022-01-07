On Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary, celebrating his inimitable brand of romance

It’s been 20 months since he passed away, but Irrfan Khan’s untimely death still hurts as much. It always will. However, today on his 55th birth anniversary, I will not mourn his going. Instead, I will celebrate his coming into this world, choosing to become an actor, and enriching our movie-verse with his incredible, inimitable talent.

A 90s kid, much like most other girls around me, I grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan romances and loving them. But a remarkable shift happened in the years that followed. I continued to watch love stories but my idea of romance changed. As did my main on-screen man. I vividly remember a discussion with a few colleagues after Hindi Medium (2016) released. A group of men and women, all entertainment journalists, we were talking about our favorite romantic hero. All the names that popped up—Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sushant Singh Rajput—were a testament to the gradual shift in the sensibilities of Hindi filmmakers and moviegoers. I named Irrfan. No one seemed surprised. In fact, everyone nodded appreciatively in recognition.

With a filmography as prolific and diverse as his, it is difficult to slot Irrfan. And I want to make no such mistake. However, as much as I like his performances across genres, it is his romances that I find myself going back to a lot more than the others. The men Irrfan has played on-screen love like no one I had seen on film before or since. It’s a love I recognize. In my father’s eyes when he sometimes looks at my mother from a distance and smiles inwardly, the knowing smile that comes when you’ve lived with someone for over 30 years and built a life together. In him, I see The Namkesake’s Ashoke Ganguli. When a single male friend looking for love on dating apps narrates his anecdotes, I cannot help but be reminded of Qarib Qarib Singlle’s Yogi. Such is the magic of Irrfan’s craft. He was every man. And yet, there is no one quite like him.

There is a scene in Mira Nair’s The Namesake in which Ashoke Ganguli takes his young son to the edge of the ocean. Ahead of them is water for as far as eyes can see, with waves crashing dramatically. It’s a rare father and son moment. Aware of it, Ashoke wants to capture it but he realizes that he’s forgotten to bring the camera along. And so he asks his child to remember the moment. When the boy innocuously asks for how long he’d have to remember it, Ashoke laughs and says, “Remember it always. Remember that you and I made the journey and went together to a place where there was nowhere left to go.”

I feel this is true of every Irrfan performance. With each film, he takes you on a journey to a place where there is nowhere left to go. A journey that makes you reflect within, a journey you would want to go on again. Today, on his 55th birth anniversary, let’s scratch the surface of five such.

The Namesake (2006)

That’s the beauty of Irrfan’s romances—they are never just about love. The Namesake is a meditation on so many themes—diaspora, displacement, loneliness, identity, family, parenting. And yet, in telling the story of an Indian-Bengali first-generation immigrant couple trying to make a life for themselves in the US, it creates ample room to let a subtle, old-fashioned love story blossom.

There’s a scene in the film in which Ashoke and Ashima (played by a fantastic Tabu) are strolling around Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial. They have been married for several years. There’s grey in Ashoke’s moustache and sideburns. But when Ashima teases him, “You want me to say I love you like the Americans?” you realize that in all their years together, they’ve never professed their love through words. The film is about a lot more, but it’s Ashoke and Ashima’s quiet love for each other that provides it the solid foundation to soar the way it does.

The Lunchbox (2013)

An unlikely love story between a young housewife and an aging widower, it starts with Saajan Fernandes getting a lunchbox cooked by a woman desiring her husband’s attention. The film discusses loneliness, death, disease, aging, suicide, and elopement. The two protagonists never meet. And yet The Lunchbox is full of hope.

This Ritesh Batra directorial is a masterclass in how you can show love without using any of the hackneyed tropes. Sometimes, all it takes is two lonely people discussing the everydayness of their daily life. I particularly love the scene in which he struggles with trying to quit cigarette smoking after she reveals her father’s lung cancer in a letter. There’s another lovely scene—when he listens to Bhutanese radio at night after she mentions that she plans to move to Bhutan with her daughter. No verbose dialogues, no grand gestures, no fancy locations, or mushy music. Just plain, old-school romance.

Piku (2015)

Irrfan was so effortless in this Shoojit Sircar film that he made Amitabh Bachchan’s performance look shaky. What’s not to like about his Rana Chaudhary? He’s the calm, the voice of reason trying to make sense of the father and the daughter he finds himself driving to Kolkata. Ever so charming, Rana refuses to be bullied by the two and firmly stands his ground, ensuing much hilarity.

Although packaged as a road-trip film with characters who cannot stop talking about poop, Piku is a subtle romance at heart. I adore the foundational scene that sets the tone of Piku and Rana’s equation—the one in which he doesn’t start the car for as long as Piku doesn’t sit alongside him in the passenger seat at the beginning of their trip.

Hindi Medium (2016)

A sharp critique on the class divide and the obsession of the rich to send their children to posh English schools, Hindi Medium stars Irrfan as Raj Batra, a Chandni Chowk man at heart and in flesh. A devoted husband, he makes his wife’s ambition of getting their daughter enrolled into a reputed English medium school his own. Though a social satire, the film thrives on Irrfan and Saba Qamar’s effervescent chemistry. Their solid, grounded performances ensure that albeit over the top, the narrative never goes overboard.

Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017)

Who thought sharing a water bottle could mean so much? A quintessential boy-meets-girl romance, it’s arguably the most mainstream love story of all the films mentioned here. In playing Yogi, a 40-year-old shayari spouting single man looking for love, Irrfan retains a lot of himself—his trademark humor, disheveled appearance, easy charm, and effervescent affability. As a middle-aged man too keen to pursue the woman he’s just met through a dating website, a lot could have gone wrong with Yogi in the hands of a lesser actor. But in Irrfan’s body and spirit, he shines. Despite his abundant self-love and inability to understand boundaries, it’s difficult not to like him. As he takes Jaya to several cities across India, you start to root that their journey together leads them home.