Family shows in the early days meant weary domestic politics and relentless love triangles amid tacky sofas, punctuated with high drama, infantile jokes, and above all saturated with vile makeup. Then dawned the era of digital media and web series, and finally our screens lit up with a wide range of quality content from across the globe. Shows around families were suddenly watchable, with higher budgets allowing for sophisticated productions.

Here are five shows about families that have become part of our lives now. On International Day of Families, which is observed on May 15 every year, spend time with your family bingeing on some class shows.

Family Man: Amazon Prime Video

The Family Man is an action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man who works as a secret agent for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he must also protect his family from the impact of his secret high-pressure, low-paying job. It is set in an unusual premise but is a treasure chest of relatable middle-class family drama. You can binge watch the series with your family on Amazon Prime Video.

Modern Family: Disney+ Hotstar

The show is told from a perspective of an unseen documentary filmmaker, and it offers an edgy, honest, often-hilarious perspective of Western family life. In the show, three different but related families face trials and tribulations in their own hilarious ways. Watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gullak: Sony Liv

A story from a small town in the heart of India, Gullak is a collection of disarming and relatable tales of the Mishra family. Set in the quaint bylanes of a borough in North India, it shows a family enjoying the many flavours of a simple life with a smattering of humour. You can binge watch the show on SonyLiv.

What the Folks: YouTube

Staying clear of the traditional saas-bahu story, What The Folks by Dice media shares the humorous tale of a man living with his wife's parents. An unusual premise for the Indian audience, it is presented and sprinkled with a heady dose of sarcasm, humour, and realism. Catch it on YouTube.

Schitt’s Creek: Netflix