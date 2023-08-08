Earlier, the makers had released the first look of Allu Arjun from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ on his birthday in April. Allu Arjun was seen dressed in a traditional outfit complementing them with very heavy makeup.

The makers of Pushpa: The Rule dropped the first look poster of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil, on the actor’s birthday on Tuesday, August 8. The first look of the main antagonist of the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise was shared on Twitter.

Fahadh Faasil is seen wearing a jacket with dark sunglasses and he smoked a cigarette. The intense look of the actor indicates some action-packed scenes in the second part of the Pushpa franchise helmed by director Sukumar.

As soon as the makers revealed the first look of the actor, fans and critics were quick to react with many going crazy over the look of the lead antagonist. Many of them wished the actor a happy 41st birthday while appreciating his new avatar in the poster.

Apart from these, the comment section was full of fire emojis.

The poster has garnered more than 2,92,000 views on the micro-blogging platform.

A Twitter user said, “Can’t wait to witness Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat’s power on the big screen once again.”

The second one wished, “Happy Birthday sir Fahadh Faasil Pushpa2 The Rule.”

“Killer look hai bhai”, a third user complimented.

“Sukumar never elevated the villain in a great way. So, no expectations. But Fahadh as always,” read another comment.

“Fafa is going to rule the 2nd part”, reacted a fan.

According to reports, the sequel is going to be a face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Both the lead actors will reprise their roles in the second part of the popular action drama series.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021 and turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. As the first part ended at the faceoff itself, the second part is expected to begin with the confrontation between Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Faasil’s Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Pushpa 2 is written and directed by Sukumar, and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead in the franchise. She was appreciated for her role as Srivalli in the first part. The movie also stars Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Ajay Ghosh.

Previously, on Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of the character Pushparaj AKA Pushpa in April. Allu Arjun was seen dressed in a traditional outfit complementing them with very heavy makeup. The striking eye makeup and heavy jewellery caught everyone's attention.

Pushpa: The Rise was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2021 which earned around Rs 350 crore at the box office. The movie was made in Telugu and it was then also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.