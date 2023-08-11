OMG 2: Fans appreciate Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer film for its satirical take on sex education

OMG 2 has received an “A” certificate from the Censor Board, however the movie has been praised for its plot and satirical storyline. OMG 2 follows a similar narrative and plot as its prequel “OMG: Oh My God!” which was released in 2012. OMG 2 revolves around a middle class father raising awareness about a very sensitive yet crucial topic.

Akshay Kumar starrer “OMG 2” has been one of the most awaited sequels of the year. Fans and critics have been on the edge of high expectations as the prequel of the franchise performed well at the box office when released in 2012.

The film had already created a buzz since the release of its trailer and the songs in which Akshay Kumar was seen in the Avatar of Lord Shiva. The films cleared Censor board test with “A” certificate and hit the theatres on Friday, August 11.

Right after the release, the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer satirical drama seems to be getting a positive review from the audiences as well as critics. Most of the viewers appreciated the movie on social media for its satirical take on one of the most sensitive social issues surrounding sex education.

One Twitter user tweeted with a video of his review and said, “This #OMG2 is best for social awareness. This movie also gives information about sex education which is very important for us. Bold. Brave. Progressive… It conveys what it intends to without mincing words. 5*/5 Must Watch.”

Another user added, “I always believe that let the public decide wht is right nd wht is wrong. The first reaction of the public is out for #OMG2 each & every person is appreciating akshay kumar. It's a must watch!”

The third one said, “Akshay Kumar sometimes stuns with the script choices .. No, not every "superstar" will do a Toilet Ek Prem Katha, PADMAN, Atrangi Re or OMG 2, a film on sex education. He is brave and must get credit in this regard.”

Meanwhile a movie critic and analyst, Rohit Jaiswal tweeted while giving the movie four stars out of five, “Courageous - Bold - Powerful OMG2 deals its sensitive content with utmost love and care, tries to guide and educate with help from both History & judiciary.”

Another movie buff and analyst, Rajat R wrote, “OMG2 is a well-intentioned & entertaining film that tackles the taboo subject in a thought-provoking and humorous way.”

Many viewers praised the movie for its plot and the composition of teaching a complicated topic in a satirical manner.

The OMG 2 follows a similar narrative and plot as its prequel “OMG: Oh My God!” which was released in 2012. The prequel featured Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. On the other hand, OMG 2 revolves around a middle class father raising awareness about a very sensitive yet crucial topic. This time the protagonist is seen to advocate for a new topic as sex education in schools.

The Amit Rai directorial OMG 2 is produced by Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Behl, Ashwin Varde and Aruna Bhatia while it is distributed by Viacom18 Studios. The movie is featured by Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in crucial roles.