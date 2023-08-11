OMG 2: Fans appreciate Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer film for its satirical take on sex education

OMG 2 has received an “A” certificate from the Censor Board, however the movie has been praised for its plot and satirical storyline. OMG 2 follows a similar narrative and plot as its prequel “OMG: Oh My God!” which was released in 2012. OMG 2 revolves around a middle class father raising awareness about a very sensitive yet crucial topic.
This #OMG2 is best for social awareness this movie also gives information about s€x education which is very important for us. Bold. Brave. Progressive… It conveys what it intends to without mincing words. 5*/5 Must Watch.. #OMG2Review #AkshayKumar #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/CQ1JGFZL35— Sandeep Pathak⛳ (@Iam_Pathak) August 11, 2023
I always believe that let the public decide wht is right nd wht is wrong. The first reaction of public is out for #OMG2 each & every person is appreciating @akshaykumar .It's a must watch!Good luck From Tiger Shroff fans 🙌#Akshaykumar #OMG2Review pic.twitter.com/5dKkkRpoZn— TIGERIAN👽🚩 (@AIRTIGERIAN) August 11, 2023
#AkshayKumar sometimes stuns with the script choices .. No, not every "superstar" will do a Toilet Ek Prem Katha, PADMAN, Atrangi Re or OMG 2, a film on sex education. He is brave and must get credit in this regard. @akshaykumar #OMG2 pic.twitter.com/pXZRAYsGca— Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) August 10, 2023
Review - #OMG2ReviewRating - 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Courageous - Bold - Powerful #OMG2 deals its sensitive content with utmost love and care, tries to guide and educate with help from both History & judiciaryCourt room drama between Pankaj & Yami is engaging…. Overall Good Film…… pic.twitter.com/1l3Hw91kKk— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 11, 2023
#OMG2Review : ★★★★#OMG2 is a well-intentioned & entertaining film that tackles the taboo subject in a thought-provoking and humorous way.@TripathiiPankaj demonstrates his versatility once more & proves yet again why he is one of the best actors working today.@akshaykumar… pic.twitter.com/tBxnnYt8yT— Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) August 11, 2023
