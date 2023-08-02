OMG 2 Trailer to be released soon: Akshay Kumar film gets ‘A’ certificate from CBFC, check details

OMG 2 is a sequel to the comedy drama ‘OMG: Oh My God’ which was released in 2012. It featured Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film OMG 2 is expected to be released today. Akshay Kumar is all set to reprise his role in this sequel while Pankau Tripathi is going to replace Paresh Rawal.

OMG 2, helmed by filmmaker Amit Rai, is the sequel to OMG: Oh My God which was released in 2012. The satirical drama also features Yami Gautam Dhar and Arun Govil in pivotal roles.

Ahead of its trailer release, the Central Board of Film Certification has issued an ‘A’ (Adult Only) certificate to OMG 2. The certificate was issued on Tuesday, August 1, to the film without any suggested cuts, but the CBFC recommended more than 27 modifications to the film. The runtime of the film is 156 minutes and 10 seconds, as per the certification.

In the 2012 film, Akshay played the role of Lord Krishna while in OMG 2 the actor is expected to portray the role of Lord Shiva.

OMG 2 delves into the story of Kanti Sharan Mudgal who is a devotee of Lord Shiva. During his struggling time, Lord Shiva manifests into a human form and helps to resolve his challenges.

The makers of the film released a one-minute and 26-second teaser last month, which shared a glimpse of Akshay’s Lord Shiv Avatar and Pankaj Tripathi playing the role of the devotee. Besides the teaser, the makers also released a music track from the film namely, Har Har Mahadev which featured Akshay Kumar performing a powerful ‘tandav’ dance.

However, ahead of OMG 2 releas e, the movie also got trapped into a controversy after a priest from Ujjain demanded to delete certain scenes from the movie which were filmed at the shrine, according to news agency ANI.

“The censor board has given an ‘A’ certificate to the film Oh My God 2. We demand some scenes, which were filmed at the Mahakal Temple, should be removed as they might offend the religious sentiments of the viewers,” Mahesh Sharma, the priest, told ANI.

The comedy-drama, OMG 2, is set to hit the theatres worldwide on August 11.