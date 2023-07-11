‘OMG 2’ teaser out: Fans laud Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva

'OMG 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit film 'OMG - Oh My God!,' starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar has finally dropped the much-anticipated teaser of his next film OMG 2 on Tuesday, July 11 and the fans love his new avatar in the film. Earlier, the actor had shared several posters of the film to ramp up the excitement while revealing the date of the teaser release.

“रख विश्वास (Have faith) #OMG2Teaser out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11,” Akshay Kumar tweeted sharing the teaser.

The teaser of the film will also be shown in the theatres screening Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, which releases on July 12.

Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Shiva in the film has been appreciated by many fans. The teaser gives a glimpse into Askay Kumar’s character in the film and earlier many were apprehensive of the movie entering into a row over the poor portrayal of Hindu mythological characters following the recent Adipurush controversy.

However, fans were impressed with his look and especially his entry where he emerges from a pond donning dreadlocks like Lord Shiva.

One fan wrote, “What an amazing teaser, Goosebumps on every entry of @akshaykumar as Lord Shiv and what a bgm #OMG2 #OMG2InTheatresAug11.”

“10/10 GOOSEBUMPS #AkshayKumar #OMG2Teaser #OMG2,” another fan exclaimed on Twitter.

Fans also appreciated the star’s expressions and the background score of the film.

“That revealing shot with @akshaykumar expressions did it for me! Surely, it’s gonna be an interesting watch! #OMG2,” another comment read.

Even film critics are appreciating Akshay Kumar’s look in the teaser.

“A lot will be said and heard about #OMG2 teaser in the next few hours. However, for me what has stood out the most is the sheer dignity and grace with which #AkshayKumar has portrayed #LordShiva. You need the right kind of serenity to go while portraying a much-revered GOD and after playing #LordKrishna, @akshaykumar has got it so right again,” tweeted film critic Joginder Tuteja.

OMG 2, helmed by Amit Rai, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil in pivotal roles.

While the original 2012 film, OMG explored the theme of faith and religion, featuring a non-believer at the centre of the plot, the sequel will reportedly shed light on a social challenge and it will be led by a faithful devotee of Lord Shiva.

The film is set to clash in theatres with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.