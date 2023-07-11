CNBC TV18
'OMG 2' teaser out: Fans laud Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Lord Shiva

By CNBCTV18.COMJul 11, 2023 2:24:59 PM IST (Published)

'OMG 2' is the sequel to the 2012 hit film 'OMG - Oh My God!,' starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar has finally dropped the much-anticipated teaser of his next film OMG 2 on Tuesday, July 11 and the fans love his new avatar in the film. Earlier, the actor had shared several posters of the film to ramp up the excitement while revealing the date of the teaser release.

OMG 2 is the sequel to the 2012 hit film OMG - Oh My God!, starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.
“रख विश्वास (Have faith) #OMG2Teaser out now. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11,” Akshay Kumar tweeted sharing the teaser.
X