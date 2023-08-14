The satirical drama received rave reviews from critics due to its storyline and still getting a good footfall at the theatres.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 has been getting rave reviews from the critics as well as audiences but the positive response has not translated into decent numbers at the box office. The much-talked-about satirical drama could not cross the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office in its first weekend.

Amid the box office clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, the satirical drama somehow managed to see a good footfall at theatres in its first weekend, mainly due to positive reviews.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk.com, OMG 2 garnered Rs 10.26 crore on its first day on August 11. On the second day, the movie collected Rs 15.3 crore and Rs 17.55 crore on Sunday. Though the film could not breach Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend, it has maintained its gaining streak over the weekend.

The total opening weekend collection at the domestic box office for the movie stands at Rs 43.11 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has predicted a massive collection for the movie on Independence Day, August 15.

“Fantastic trending… OMG 2 has an excellent opening weekend… Look at the day-wise

On the other hand, Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has collected Rs 135 crore by the end of its first weekend surpassing the competing releases of the week. Clash with Gadar 2 is said to be behind comparatively low collections for OMG 2.

However, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi have impressed the audiences in this social satirical drama.

OMG 2 has been creating buzz mainly because of its plot and stellar performance by the actors.

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster “OMG Oh My God!” which featured Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles.

The sequel has been directed by Amit Rai and features Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva, alongside Pankaj Tripathi playing a role of a middle-class father who is a devotee of Lord Shiva. In the film, Pankaj has been battling against his child’s school, which focuses on the significance of sex education in an educational institution. Besides, Akshay and Pankaj, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and Pavan Raj Malhotra are playing pivotal roles.