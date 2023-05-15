'Nothing major': The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares health update after a road accident

Director Sudipto Sen also informed the fans that they could not attend the event due to a ‘health emergency’.

After news of The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma meeting with an accident went viral on the internet, the actress has now shared an update about her health. She and the team of The Kerala Story were due to join the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar in Telangana on Sunday, but they reportedly met with a road accident after which the event was called off. Adah took to Twitter to share a health update and confirmed everything was fine.

She tweeted, “I’m fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major, but thank you for the concern."

Director Sudipto Sen also informed the fans that they could not attend the event due to a ‘health emergency’.

ALSO READ |

“Today we're supposed to visit Karimnagar to talk about our film at a youth gathering. Unfortunately, we could not travel due to some emergency health issue. A heartfelt apology to the people of Karimnagar. We made the film to save our daughters. Please keep supporting us,” tweeted Sen.

Adah Sharma has reportedly been getting death threats as her film faces heavy backlash from a section of political parties and groups. Several have claimed that the film is spreading hatred and false information about Kerala. The film has also been banned in West Bengal by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and was stopped from screening in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ | The Kerala Story first weekend box office: Adah Sharma starrer grosses over Rs 35 crore

Earlier, Adah Sharma had also thanked the audience for making The Kerala Story a blockbuster despite the criticism and controversies.

She celebrated the international release of the film on over 200 screens across the United States and Canada.

“Discrediting my sincerity, mocking my integrity, threats, our teaser getting shadow banned, the movie getting banned in certain states, slander campaigns launched… BUT you, the audience made #TheKeralaStory the no. 1 female lead movie in the first week of all time!! Wowww! The audience, Aap Jeet Gaye. You won and now we go international,” Adah tweeted.

The Kerala Story, which is based on the story of three women from Kerala being forced to join the terrorist organisation ISIS, recently crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.