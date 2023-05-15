Breaking News
Nifty Bank crosses 44,000 intraday — 100 points off record high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment News'Nothing major': The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares health update after a road accident

'Nothing major': The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares health update after a road accident

'Nothing major': The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares health update after a road accident
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 15, 2023 11:36:13 AM IST (Published)

Director Sudipto Sen also informed the fans that they could not attend the event due to a ‘health emergency’.

After news of The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma meeting with an accident went viral on the internet, the actress has now shared an update about her health. She and the team of The Kerala Story were due to join the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar in Telangana on Sunday, but they reportedly met with a road accident after which the event was called off. Adah took to Twitter to share a health update and confirmed everything was fine.

She tweeted, “I’m fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major, but thank you for the concern."
Director Sudipto Sen also informed the fans that they could not attend the event due to a ‘health emergency’.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X