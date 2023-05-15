'Nothing major': The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares health update after a road accident

Director Sudipto Sen also informed the fans that they could not attend the event due to a ‘health emergency’.

After news of The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma meeting with an accident went viral on the internet, the actress has now shared an update about her health. She and the team of The Kerala Story were due to join the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar in Telangana on Sunday, but they reportedly met with a road accident after which the event was called off. Adah took to Twitter to share a health update and confirmed everything was fine.

She tweeted, “I’m fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major, but thank you for the concern."

I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern ❤️❤️ — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 14, 2023

Director Sudipto Sen also informed the fans that they could not attend the event due to a ‘health emergency’.