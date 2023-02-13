'Not ready for this to be their last ride,' fans get emotional over Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3 trailer

Filmmaker James Gunn shared the latest trailer of Guardians of The Galaxy vol. 3 ahead of the Super Bowl event. In December last year, Marvel Studios shared the first trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which went viral on the Internet and stirred a plethora of emotions amongst the fans. The third and final Marvel movie is set to release in theatres on May 5.

Marvel Studios has released a new glimpse of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 during the Super Bowl Halftime on Sunday. Aired on TV during the finals, the trailer was also shared across social media platforms. James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy series shared the trailer on Twitter. “Are you ready for the last ride?” Gunn wrote accompanying the post. The trailer has garnered over 4.6 million views on YouTube alone.

"Are you ready for one last ride?"The brand-new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, only in theaters May 5. #GotGVol3 @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/EC2HOxTIkb — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 12, 2023 Since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the final movie of the franchise, the trailer has left its fans emotional. Since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the final movie of the franchise, the trailer has left its fans emotional.

ALSO READ:

The trailer sees the band of misfits settling into life on ‘Knowhere’ but their lives are soon upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past. Peter Quill is seen rallying his team on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life. If they fail it could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians.

The roller coaster of a trailer has got its loyal fanbase emotional as they are not ready to bid goodbye to their favorite characters.

One fan took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the makers of the film for introducing him to some of the best characters to grace the screen.

Several fans clearly expressed that they are just not ready for the ‘last ride.’

Another fan wrote, “I’m not sure I’m ready for this to be their last ride. What a journey!”

Fans also appreciated the quality of the films and shared their excitement and bittersweet feeling for the final installment.

“There’s a reason why the first movie is in Spielberg’s top ten of all time. Superheroes are over for me, but this last ride will be bittersweet,” a user wrote.

Marvel Studios shared the first trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in December last year which went viral on the Internet and stirred a plethora of emotions amongst the fans. The third and final Marvel movie by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is set to release in theatres on May 5.

Helmed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel, in major roles and introduces the character Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.