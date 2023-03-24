Not just tough terrain, frontline workers fought mindsets for Covid jab | History TV18 Documentary

India's frontline workers not only had to navigate challenging terrain and harsh conditions but also confront deeply entrenched attitudes as they endeavored to vaccinate the country's vast population against the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these obstacles, they pressed on, venturing into remote corners of the nation with determination and perseverance.

Detailing one such experience, History TV18’s new documentary titled ‘The Vial – India’s Vaccine Story’, revealed how residents of Malana in Himachal Pradesh were hesitant of the vaccine but efforts of healthcare workers and the district administration ensured they were brought under the ‘suraksha kavach’ of the vaccine.

A village in Parvati Valley, Malana is still not accessible by road but the challenge was far greater. The residents of the village claim they are the descendants of Alexander the Great and thus their culture is very different. They have belief in their local deities and view outsiders with suspicion.

Narrating the experience, Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Kullu district, said: “We realised we were lagging behind in Malana so the entire team, including district administration and health officers, decided to visit the village and have a discussion with people. Residents of Malana are not very receptive to outsiders and we were no exception.”

“However, after some help from the local panchayat, we convinced them to at least come and listen to us. Once two-three people got vaccinated, a queue soon built up and 700 people were inoculated on Day 1 of the drive. Our motto was that no one should get left behind.”

Several such instances are a part of the 60-minute documentary narrated by actor Manoj Bajpayee which reveals the country’s success in developing, manufacturing and delivering the Covid-19 vaccine in unprecedented timelines.