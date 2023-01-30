Singers Udit Narayan (10.8 billion), Arijit Singh (10.7 billion), and Kumar Sanu (9.09 billion) rounded out the top 5 with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny (14.7 billion) securing the second spot.

Alka Yagnik, one of India’s finest playback singers, has become the world’s most streamed music artiste on YouTube. Yagnik received 15.3 billion streams worldwide in 2022, at an average of 42 million per day, putting her ahead of global pop stars like BTS, Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny.

This is the third consecutive year that Yagnik has been the most streamed artiste on the platform. She received 17.7 billion streams in 2021 and 16.6 billion streams in 2020, as per Guinness World Records.

The singer shared the news on her Instagram profile and thanked her fans for the feat. “Thanking all my dear listeners for making this happen! This wouldn’t be possible without each one of you,” Yagnik wrote.

However, it’s not just Yagnik. Other Indian playback singers also dominated the top 10. Singers Udit Narayan (10.8 billion), Arijit Singh (10.7 billion), and Kumar Sanu (9.09 billion) rounded out the top 5 with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny (14.7 billion) securing the second spot.

Korean groups Black Pink and BTS also were in the top 10. Major artistes like the Weeknd, Drake and Taylor Swift are featured further down the ladder. Guinness said that 80 percent of Yagnik’s streams were from India but she was also the most listened-to artiste in Pakistan in 2022.

Yagnik has sung over 20,000 songs for albums and films across her four-decade career. Yagnik has sung hits like Mere Angne Mein, Badi Mushkil, Tip Tip, Chura ke Dil Mera and Agar tum sath ho among numerous others.

Yagnik’s achievement is helped by the fact that nearly 25 percent of all YouTube users are Indians, according to data from ChartMasters.