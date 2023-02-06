Nora Fatehi celebrates her 31st birthday on February 6. The dancer-actress has made a name for herself in Bollywood as well as the global entertainment industry.

Dance queen Nora Fatehi has been ruling hearts ever since her superhit song ‘Dilbar’ hit the charts. Nora is celebrating her 31st birthday on February 6. The dancer-actress has made a name for herself in Bollywood as well as the global entertainment industry. She even performed at the FIFA 2022 World Cup’s closing ceremony.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Nora Fatehi

1

. Nora Fatehi comes from a Moroccan family and she was born and brought up in Canada.

2. She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, directed by Kamal Sadanah.

3. Apart from Bollywood, she has been part of several regional language films including Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil.

4. Nora Fatehi entered the ninth season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss as a participant in 2015. Her rumoured relationship with co-contestant Prince Narula sparked several stories and speculation.

5 Apart from being a dancer, actor and model, Nora is also a producer. She produced a song for Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician and also performed in the video of the song ‘Pepeta'.

Controversies

Money Laundering

Nora Fatehi was questioned for hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October 2021 in connection with the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

COVID-19 controversy

In 2021, she tested positive for COVID-19 but there were reports saying that she was spotted out of her house risking the spread of the disease. Her team issued a statement saying that the images of Nora were from an old event.

Defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

Both Nora and fellow actress Jacqueline Fernandez were in the headlines over their alleged involvement in the Rs 200-crore extortion/money laundering case and their relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. They were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times. While Jacqueline is an accused in the case, Nora is a person of interest and a witness. However, Nora filed a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez, and 15 media houses, alleging that Fernandez had maliciously attempted to tarnish her image.

