Pakistani activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has signed a multi-year deal with Apple TV+ to create original programming spanning across genres.

The 23-year-old who holds the distinction of being the world’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner will be creating original programming for Apple TV+ across various formats and genres such as dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, and children's series. The content will be produced in association with Malala’s new production company Extracurricular. The collaboration with Apple TV+ is Extracurricular’s maiden deal.

“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream,” Malala Yousafzai was quoted as saying. “And I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, Malala said that she grew up watching Cartoon Network and movies from Bollywood and Hollywood. Explaining that the content she consumed helped her understand herself and different cultures better, she said that she was hoping she could cover a wide range of areas through her new creations as well.

Malala, who graduated from Britain’s Oxford University last year, was shot by a Taliban assassin in the head as she was returning home from school in her bus in Pakistan. She was 15. Following months of treatment and recovery, Malala went on to study in the United Kingdom and won the Noble Peace Prize at the age of 17. She shared the prize with Kailash Satyarthi, the children's rights activist from India.