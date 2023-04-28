NMIC to screen India’s first motion picture ‘Raja Harishchandra’ on April 29; check details

Inaugurated in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s first national film museum, the NMIC is housed in two buildings, the New Museum Building and the 19th-century historic palace Gulshan Mahal, which is located in the Films Division campus in Mumbai.

The National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) is hosting a special movie screening on Saturday at its campus in Mumbai. The NMIC will be showing India’s first motion picture, ‘Raja Harishchandra’, on the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Dada Saheb Phalke, who is known as the father of Indian cinema.

The NMIC in an Instagram post announced the special screening of the movie.

“NMIC celebrates the 153rd birth anniversary of Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian Cinema! Join us for an exclusive film screening and an enlightening talk on Saturday, 29 April 2023 at National Museum of Indian Cinema, Peddar Road, Mumbai,” NMIC wrote.

The screening is open for all, with a first come first served basis for attendees.

Date and Time of screening

The screening will take place in the NFDC Theatre inside the museum at 1 pm on April 29. A discussion on the film after the screening has also been organised.

Inaugurated in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s first national film museum, the NMIC is housed in two buildings, the New Museum Building and the 19th-century historic palace Gulshan Mahal, which is located in the Films Division campus in Mumbai.

The museum is spread across a 19th-century bungalow and a modern five-storey glass structure in south Mumbai and here, movie buffs can learn all about India’s film industry.

The museum showcases artefacts from India’s first full-length feature film, the 1913 Dadasaheb Phalke-directed “Raja Harishchandra”.

Visitors can also listen to recordings of KL Saigal, who is also called the first superstar of Hindi cinema.

The museum also features replicas of old cameras and antique shooting equipment, and rare photographs as well.

Hand-painted movie posters, including posters of internationally acclaimed director Satyajit Ray’s 1955 film “Pather Panchali”, are also available to view in the Museum.

Posters to map the journey of Indian cinema over the last century are also placed in the museum to educate the visitors.

A special feature is the Gulshan Mahal’s veranda, which allows visitors to walk through multiple eras of Hindi and regional cinema while looking at posters, booklets, lobby cards and more.