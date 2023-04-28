Breaking News
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor resigns
NMIC to screen India's first motion picture 'Raja Harishchandra' on April 29; check details

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 6:28:38 PM IST (Published)

Inaugurated in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s first national film museum, the NMIC is housed in two buildings, the New Museum Building and the 19th-century historic palace Gulshan Mahal, which is located in the Films Division campus in Mumbai.

The National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) is hosting a special movie screening on Saturday at its campus in Mumbai. The NMIC will be showing India’s first motion picture, ‘Raja Harishchandra’, on the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Dada Saheb Phalke, who is known as the father of Indian cinema.

The NMIC in an Instagram post announced the special screening of the movie.
“NMIC celebrates the 153rd birth anniversary of Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian Cinema! Join us for an exclusive film screening and an enlightening talk on Saturday, 29 April 2023 at National Museum of Indian Cinema, Peddar Road, Mumbai,” NMIC wrote.
