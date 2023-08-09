Nitin Desai crushed by stress, loan repayment pressure, close friend alleges

2 Min Read
Nitin Desai's associate has alleged that he succumbed to stress due to pressure for loan repayment.
Days after Nitin Desai was found dead in his studio, his close associate Nitin Kulkarni has now levelled fresh allegations. In a recent interview, Kulkarni claimed that Desai was pressurised by the finance company for the repayment of the loan and therefore he could not bear the stress and took this unfortunate step.
“I am trying to get a meeting with chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Mr Ajit dada Pawar to help find a way that Nitin Desai’s wife, who is one of the directors of the studio, does not have to face any more torture and pressure from the lender company and bear the liabilities of the studio," he told E-Times.
“Incidentally, Desai’s birthday fell on August 6 and his wife and his daughter insisted on celebrating his birthday before his daughter could leave for the US. But Desai told them that this year he would not be celebrating his birthday. Nobody even in their wildest thoughts imagined that not celebrating the birthday would mean something as gruesome as this," he added.
This comes days after it was revealed that Nitin Desai had a load of Rs 181 crore from a finance company. Reportedly, Rs 86 crore of this was already repaid.
Recently, an FIR was also filed against five people from the finance company (Edelweiss) for alleged abetment of the art director’s suicide case. According to the FIR copy, Desai alleged that when his studio was running on top, Edelweiss offered him a big loan. However, the accused allegedly harassed 57-year-old Desai for loan repayment after the business collapsed post the COVID lockdown, police said, citing the complaint filed by his wife.
Meanwhile, Edelweiss asserted in a statement that no undue pressure was exerted on Nitin Desai for the recovery of the loan amount and that the interest rate was also not excessive.
For the unversed, Nitin Desai was found dead at his N D Studio in Karjat on August 2.
This article first appeared here on News18.com.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills
Aug 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Bottom for home loan rates falling: Are good days ahead for borrowers?
Aug 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World View | Russia-Africa Summit — here's what Moscow wanted to convey to world
Aug 9, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Types of insurance frauds and know how to deal with them
Aug 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read