Nitin Desai, art director known for 'Lagaan', found dead at Karjat studio

Renowned art director Nitin Desai's tragic death by hanging at his studio in Raigad district, Maharashtra, has shocked India's film industry, with authorities investigating the case as a possible suicide.

India's film industry was left in shock as news broke on Wednesday of Nitin Desai's death, a celebrated art director. The four-time National Award winner was found hanging at his studio located in Raigad district, Maharashtra, near Mumbai, according to a senior police official.

Prima facie, the authorities suspect it to be a case of suicide, and a thorough investigation from all angles is underway, said the official.

Desai's body was discovered hanging by a rope in the morning at the ND Studios in the Karjat area of Raigad, approximately 50 km from Mumbai. The police were alerted immediately and rushed to the scene.

Desai served as art director and production designer for several Bollywood and Marathi movies. Some of his best-known films are "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam," "Lagaan," "Jodhaa Akbar" and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo."

Reactions pour in

Film personalities and colleagues from the industry, including Riteish Deshmukh, Siddhartha Basu and Neil Nitin Mukesh, expressed their grief and paid heartfelt tributes to the late artist.

Basu, who collaborated with Desai on popular reality shows like "Kaun Banega Crorepati" and "Dus Ka Dum," described the news as shocking and remembered him as a "friend and artistic collaborator."

Shocked & saddened to hear about the passing of friend & artistic collaborator, Nitin Desai. He made sets for so many of our shows - KBC, Kamzor Kadi, Heartbeat, Bluffmaster Dus ka Dum, Sach ka Saamna.. Conjuring world class installations on an industrial scale. Om shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pdfpOgr8gR — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) August 2, 2023

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who worked with Desai on the film "Jail," expressed his disbelief and sorrow over the loss of a visionary artist. He described Desai as a positive soul who spread love to all.

Cannot accept the heartbreaking news . Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode 🙏🏻🙏🏻. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all . My God give his… pic.twitter.com/qUBaQ0lnUL — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 2, 2023

Desai's career spanned over three decades, during which he closely collaborated with renowned directors such as Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Ashutosh Gowariker.

The news of Nitin Desai's passing has left the industry devastated. Actor Parineeti Chopra expressed her heartbreak and hailed Desai's groundbreaking work, wisdom and artistry, which will be cherished forever.