Kannada actor Nithin Gopi dies of heart attack aged 39 years old

Kannada actor Nithin Gopi dies of heart attack aged 39 years old

Kannada actor Nithin Gopi dies of heart attack aged 39 years old
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 4, 2023 3:04:59 PM IST (Published)

Besides "Hello Daddy," Gopi has also acted in movies like "Keralida Kesari," "Mutthinantha Hendathi," "Nishshabdha" and "Chirabandhavya."

Kannada actor Nithin Gopi, who worked in several films and television shows, died in Bengaluru due to a heart attack on Friday. He was 39 years old.

Family sources on Saturday confirmed that the actor breathed his last on Friday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Per news reports, the actor suffered from chest pains on June 2 at 4 am in his Bengaluru house and was rushed to the hospital. However, he could not be saved.
Gopi is a well-known actor in the Kannada film and television industry.
