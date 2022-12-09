Nita Ambani on Friday, December 9, shared her vision for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a multi-disciplinary cultural centre which was announced earlier in October this year. The centre is set to open at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on March 31, 2023.

She saw the centre as an "international destination in India for local art, artists, performers, and creators" and hoped that it would serve as a "commitment to preserve and promote Indian arts," the press release said. "I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing people together from across India and the world," Nita Ambani said. It is a "tribute to India's glorious legacy."

The centre, a four-storeyed structure, will contain three theatres, one of which boasts 20,000 seats and a chandelier with 8,400 Swarovski crystals.

According the website, the culture hub is ready to open with a three-day launch event featuring dance, fashion and music. In a video released on the NMACC website, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani credits her mother’s hobby of dancing as the driving force behind the initiative. "I have seen her dedicate time towards her craft," Isha Ambani said. "Her passion for the arts is unparalleled. And she's always wanted to create a space dedicated to the heritage and culture of India."