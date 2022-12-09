English
entertainment

Nita Ambani on upcoming cultural centre: 'Tribute to India’s glorious legacy'

entertainment | IST

Nita Ambani on upcoming cultural centre: 'Tribute to India’s glorious legacy'

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Dec 9, 2022 8:39 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Isha Ambani also shared her thoughts on her mother's vision. The four-storeyed Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a multi-disciplinary cultural centre with three theatres and a chandelier with 8,400 Swarovski crystals, is set to open at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on March 31, 2023.

Nita Ambani on Friday, December 9, shared her vision for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a multi-disciplinary cultural centre which was announced earlier in October this year. The centre is set to open at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on March 31, 2023.

She saw the centre as an "international destination in India for local art, artists, performers, and creators" and hoped that it would serve as a "commitment to preserve and promote Indian arts," the press release said. "I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing people together from across India and the world," Nita Ambani said.

The centre, a four-storeyed structure, will contain three theatres, one of which boasts 20,000 seats and a chandelier with 8,400 Swarovski crystals.

According the website, the culture hub is ready to open with a three-day launch event featuring dance, fashion and music. Ambani deems it a "tribute to India's glorious legacy." In a video released on the NMACC website, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani credits her mother’s hobby of dancing as the driving force behind the initiative. "I have seen her dedicate time towards her craft," Isha Ambani said. "Her passion for the arts is unparalleled. And she's always wanted to create a space dedicated to the heritage and culture of India."

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
