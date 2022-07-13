Remembering Nilu Phule: Five iconic roles of the legendary Marathi actor

Nilu Phule is hailed as one of the legends of Marathi cinema. Born in 1930, Phule started his professional acting career with a Marathi folk play ‘Katha Aklechya Kandyachi’. The actor made his big screen debut in 1968 with ‘Ek Gaav Baara Bhangadi’.

In Marathi cinema, he is best known for portraying evil as well as positive roles. He appeared in 130 films. His last film was ‘Goshta Chhoti Dongraevadhi’ in 2009. He shot the movie while battling cancer. Just three months after the film's release, Phule died on July 13, 2009, at the age of 79 years.

Here are five of his iconic roles

Ek Gaav Baara Bhangadi (1968):

This Anant Mane classic was Phule's big screen debut. The story revolves around the characters of a village sarpanch and a dancer. It touches upon several social stigmas. Phule's role was initially offered to Vasant Shinde, another legendary Marathi actor.

Pinjra (1972): This is an epic love story of a dancer and a respected school teacher. While the lead roles were played by great actors Shriram Lagoo and Sandhya, Phule played a convincing villain (Bajirao) in the film. The movie also became a hit in the Marathi cinema and its music and dance numbers were also appreciated by the audiences.

Harya Narya Zindabad (1972): This comedy film released in the same year as ‘Pinjra’, in which Phule played a negative character. His performance in ‘Harya Narya Zindabad’ displayed his versatility. His character Narya was appreciated by the audience.

Saaransh (1984): In this Mahesh Bhatt-directed movie, Phule won hearts with his portrayal of Gajanan Chitre. The movie is about a couple coming to terms with the loss of their only son was India's official entry to the Oscars in 1984. Phule played the role of an influential politician in the film.

Goshta Chhoti Dongraevadhi (2009): Phule played a helpless farmer in the film which turned out to be his swansong. The deeply sympathetic character of an aged farmer in a movie about the plight of peasants in drought-affected regions of Maharashtra won critical acclaim.