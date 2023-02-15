Nick Jonas to play a cameo in wife Priyanka Chopra's ‘Love Again’

Priyanka Chopra, the international superstar kicked off this year's Valentine's Day celebrations by dropping the trailer of her upcoming film, ‘Love Again.’ The film is set to release in theatres on May 12. The major talking point from the trailer was Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas’ cameo.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas released the trailer of her upcoming film Love Again on Valentine's Day, a week after she promised to give a glimpse of the romantic drama. The film is set to release in theatres on May 12.

Love Again stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion along with Priyanka Chopra in the lead. However, the major talking point from the trailer was Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas’ cameo.

In the film, Priyanka plays ‘Mira’ who lost the love of her life in a tragedy. The trailer shows her sending texts to the number he used. However, she is unaware that the number has been assigned to a journalist named Rob (Sam Heughan), who initially gets intrigued by the unknown texts and soon falls for her.

The trailer features Nick Jonas in a funny cameo as Priyanka’s date. In the trailer when Mira decides to move on, she goes on a date with Nick but things turn awkward as their date ends.

While sharing the trailer on his Instagram, Nick Jonas quipped, “Glad our first date went better than this one @priyankachopra”.

About ‘Love Again’

The American romantic drama Love Again is written and directed by Jim Strouse. The release of the film has been delayed several times.

Based on Karoline Herfurth's 2016 German film SMS fur Dich, the star-studded film marks the return of Priyanka in the leading role.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections (2021).

She has the drama series Citadel in the pipeline.

In Bollywood, Chopra will be seen alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa directed by Farhan Akhtar. The actress' last Hindi film was The Sky Is Pink in which she worked with Farhan, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Wasim.