Legendary music band Queen’s founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor have revealed to BBC Radio 2 that they would be releasing a new song featuring the band’s late frontman, Freddie Mercury, in September. Fans around the world are anticipating the title of the song to be Face It Alone.

Queen began recording The Miracle, their 13th studio album, in 1988. It was released the following year. The album became their penultimate release. Lead singer Freddie Mercury died in 1991. The Miracle album featured 12 new numbers selected from a pool of songs recorded during the sessions. Many tracks that did not make the cut were mostly shelved and forgotten.

However, in a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, Brian May and Roger Taylor revealed that a hidden gem was discovered recently.

"It was kind of hiding in plain sight," Brian May said in the interview. "We looked at it many times and thought, 'Oh no, we can't really rescue that’,” he explained. However, a change of heart occurred when their engineering team reviewed the tracks and cleared the new song.

"It's like stitching bits together. But it's beautiful. It's touching. It’s from The Miracle sessions, and I think it’s going to be out in September,” May said in the interview, without confirming the title of the song.

Queen has released several previously-unreleased tracks featuring Freddie Mercury since his death in 1991, including 2014’s Queen Forever, a compilation of unreleased songs.

About Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury, originally named Farrokh Bulsara, was a British rock singer and songwriter whose flamboyant showmanship and powerfully agile vocals, made him one of rock’s most dynamic frontmen. He was most famously known as Queen’s lead singer, and in fact, helped make Queen one of the biggest ever rock bands in the world.

He was born to Parsi parents on September 5, 1946, in Zanzibar (now in Tanzania). His family had emigrated from India to Zanzibar, where his father worked as a clerk for the British government. Bulsara went to a boarding school in Panchgani, Maharashtra, India in his early years. He was artistically inclined and formed a band, where he played the piano.

Later, he moved with his family to Feltham, England where he studied graphic art and design at Ealing Technical College and School of Art (now part of the University of West London), and graduated in 1969.

Influenced by the hard-edged, blues-based music, he began singing with bands in London. He soon became friends with Brian May and Roger Taylor, who were members of the band, Smile. Later in 1970, Bulsara replaced the lead singer, who happened to quit, and soon changed the group’s name to Queen and his own to Freddie Mercury.

He wrote many classic hits for the band, including Killer Queen, We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, Somebody to Love, We Are the Champions, Don't Stop Me Now, and Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

In 1991, Freddie Mercury announced that he was diagnosed with AIDS and died a day later. His life and career with Queen was dramatised in the 2018 biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malek.