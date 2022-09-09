    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeentertainment News

    Netflix's royal drama 'The Crown' to halt filming after Queen Elizabeth II's death

    Netflix's royal drama 'The Crown' to halt filming after Queen Elizabeth II's death

    Netflix's royal drama 'The Crown' to halt filming after Queen Elizabeth II's death
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    In an email statement to entertainment news portal Deadline, "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan said the show is a "love letter" to Queen Elizabeth.

    Netflix royal drama "The Crown" is expected to pause filming on its sixth season "out of respect" for Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch who passed away on Thursday.
    Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.
    In an email statement to entertainment news portal Deadline, "The Crown" creator Peter Morgan said the show is a "love letter" to Queen Elizabeth.
    "'The Crown’ is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too," Morgan said.
    Also read:
    96 years of Queen Elizabeth II — Her life and how she became Britain’s longest reigning monarch
    Morgan also wrote the script for the 2006 movie "The Queen", starring Helen Mirren as the monarch. He created "The Crown" in 2016 with the first season following a young Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) and her early days as Queen. Actor Matt Smith played her husband, Prince Philip.
    After two seasons, Olivia Colman replaced Foy for seasons three and four of the show, with Tobias Menzies taking on the role of Prince Philip and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.
    The show’s fifth season, which is expected to be released on Netflix in November this year, will feature Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth.
    Also read: Queen Elizabeth II dies: What is Operation Unicorn that was activated after her demise
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    netflixOlivia Colmanqueen elizabeth IIThe Crown

    Previous Article

    Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva movie review | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s superhero saga chooses spectacle over screenplay

    Next Article

    The Crown to The Queen — A look at films, shows based on the life of the British monarch

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng