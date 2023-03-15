Netflix to release docu-film on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh later this year

The "bare-it-all docu-film" will be a deep dive into rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's life and sudden disappearance when he was at the peak of his career.

Streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday announced that it would release a documentary on rapper and hip hop artist Yo Yo Honey Singh, later this year.

The "bare-it-all docu-film" will be a deep dive into Yo Yo Honey Singh's life and sudden disappearance when he was at the peak of his career.

The documentary would capture Singh's professional and personal journey and also showcase some behind-the-scenes moments from Hirdesh Singh, (Yo Yo Honey Singh is his rapper name), along with sit-downs with his friends, family and music collaborators, who have been with him during his personal and professional journey.

Singh said he has spoken about his personal issues and career issues before, but has never been able to "bare it all". "I have received tremendous love from my fans, and they deserve to know the whole story. This Netflix docu-film will give everyone an honest and sincere account of my life, my upbringing, where I’ve been and my current journey to return stronger," said Singh, who is known for songs such as 'Desi Kalakaar', 'Lungi Dance', 'Brown Rang' and more.

The documentary is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment, which recently bagged the Oscar award for the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers". It is being directed by Mozez Singh.

Monga said she always wanted to explore Yo Yo Honey Singh's "tumultuous journey with fame" that had intrigued the entire country.

"Thankfully, Netflix has always supported and given unique, diverse local stories to a global audience, creating a space for a perfect fit for a bare-it-all, authentic docu-film like this. We’re excited for you to meet the man behind the country’s rap and hip-hop music, and learn about the journey that led to his clout, and the controversy that followed," the producer added.

The documentary will premiere on Netflix later this year.

With inputs from PTI