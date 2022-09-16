Netflix Tudum 2022 global fan event: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Netflix has announced the dates for its global fan event Tudum. The event will share exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, new trailers and first looks for upcoming shows, new seasons of Netflix shows, and movies.

Netflix has announced the dates for its global fan event Tudum. The streaming service will host the virtual global fan fest with five different events on the same day from Korea, India, Japan, Latin America, the US and Europe.

The India event will start at 11 am on September 23. Netflix fans will be able to get a look at what’s ahead for India in terms of releases and productions. One of the more anticipated Netflix releases is the English spy-thriller ‘Heart of Stone’, which stars Jamie Dornan of ‘Fifty Shades’ fame and Alia Bhatt.

“TUDUM is back! It’s got your favourite shows! The coolest movies! The biggest stars! Don't miss all five shows in this global fan event,” the company said in a tweet. The teaser for the event features actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Henry Cavill, and others.

#TUDUM is back! It’s got your favorite shows! The coolest movies! The biggest stars! Don't miss all five shows in this global fan event. Set your YouTube Reminder now for September 24 at 10 am PT https://t.co/6Wj9nZNDps pic.twitter.com/Ds7K1qlhYU— Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2022

“The free virtual event is a celebration of Netflix fandom and is dedicated to sharing the scoop on over 120 fan-favorite shows, films, specials and games from across the globe,” Netflix said.

The event will share exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, new trailers and first looks for upcoming shows, new seasons of Netflix shows, and movies. The company has built a dedicated microsite for the event where fans can go to catch all the highlights that they may have missed.

Some of the movies and shows that will be featured at the event include the 3 Body Problem, Bridgerton, Emily In Paris, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairtytale, Squid Game, Stranger Things, The Crown, The Witcher, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Enola Holmes 2, Extraction 2, Heart Of Stone, Khufiya and many more.

