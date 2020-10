California-based OTT platform Netflix plans to launch a two-day event across the world to let non-subscribers stream the movies and TV series without buying a subscription plan. The event would start from India and reach the rest of the world in due time; however, the details are not known.

This move follows the news that the company has cancelled its free trial periods in the US. However, in India, the trial period stays, which is why it is not clear how the new event will impact the trial period.

Netflix discontinued its free trial in the US and decided to focus on other marketing promotions to attract new customers.

The free trial is set to begin on December 4; however, Peters did not offer any other information as of yet.

“We think that giving everyone in the country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have, the service, how the service works, really create an event, and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up,” Peters said in the interview with Barclays’ media analyst Kannan Venkateshwar.

Such promotional offers and marketing techniques give companies insight into consumer demands. The data is further analyzed to update the product and offer an impressive product experience along with customer support.