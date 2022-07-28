Netflix’s latest documentary covering sketch and sleazy real world-incidents, 'The Most Hated Man on the Internet' premiered on the OTT platform on Wednesday. The documentary covers the life of Hunter Moore, the founder of revenge porn website IsAnyoneUp.com. It also explores the trauma of individuals (mostly women) whose privacy was repeatedly violated by sharing their private pictures online.

Moore called himself "a professional life ruiner" and compared himself to the serial killer Charles Manson. He was notorious in the 2010s due to his unrepentant attitude towards publishing sexually explicit pictures of unconsenting individuals. The documentary brings him and the website to modern audiences.

The details in the documentary are proving to be a little too much for many. Viewers have taken to social media platforms to talk about how disturbed and horrified they are by learning about what Moore did, the people who enabled him, and the surprising fan following he built for himself.

“Watching The Most Hated Man on the Internet and SOMEHOW I managed to go THIS LONG without knowing about Hunter Moore and his shitty website. How evil must you be to happily do this to people?” said one user.

The documentary made many realise about the danger posed by social media. “Finished watching The Most Hated Man on the Internet and honestly I wanna delete The Apps and do a deep scrub of all my social media. I know I won’t but still. The Fear,” read one tweet.

The fact that Hunter Moore could carry on victim-blaming for so long came as a shock to many. "I’m watching ‘the most hated man on the internet’ on netflix and this man is actually vile. it’s so sick how, not that long ago, victim blaming was so normal," a Twitter user said.

Another user pointed out that Moore and his likes remain a danger. "'The most hated man on the internet' just hit Netflix today and Hunter Moore is already hitting the socials trying to gain notoriety again. If you still think this dude is cool in 2022 you are brain dead,” the tweet read.

Some users turned to humour to react to The Most Hated Man on the Internet'.

A section of users who remember Moore and the website got to see the incident in a new light.

"omg the show “the most hated man on the internet” is about hunter moore?! i am CRYING WHAAAAT," an user tweeted.

While another one said, “If you were on Twitter between 2009-2014 and you remember Hunter Moore, Netflix just released a documentary about him called “The Most Hated Man on the Internet.”