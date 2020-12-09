Entertainment Netflix gives more control to parents on their kids' activity, launches new features, reports Updated : December 09, 2020 04:36 PM IST Netflix is rolling out a new tool called Kids Activity Report to help understand and monitor what their children are watching. Netflix has started sending emails to parents who have have kids accounts enabled, detailing more about the new Kids Activity Report feature. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.