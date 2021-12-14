Netflix cuts subscription fees in India, lowest plan starts at Rs 149/month

Netflix has slashed its subscription prices for India, as it tries to remain the biggest player in India's highly competitive subscription-video-on-demand (SVoD) market.

The new plans are being called "Happy New Prices'" and will roll out from December 14.

The new subscription price for Netflix's 'Basic' plan which supports a single mobile, tablet, computer or television screen with standard definition (SD) playback has been reduced from Rs 499/month to Rs 199/month.

The company's popular mobile-only plan also saw a reduction in price; from Rs 199/month to Rs 149/month.

Netflix's 'Standard' tier of subscription will cost users Rs 499 each month instead of Rs 649. The standard tier subscription supports two concurrent screens and high-definition (HD) playback.

Netflix's most expensive 'Premium' tier of subscription now costs Rs 649/month, down from Rs 799/month.

Netflix will also introduce an auto-upgrade feature from the same date for existing members. Users will be asked whether they want to automatically upgrade to the next higher tier (which now costs the same as their previous tier), or avail the new lower prices for their existing tier of subscription, Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, told Moneycontrol.

The cut in prices accompanies the release of premier content across the platform in a concerted strategy to appeal to more users.

"Over the last three weeks, we have been rolling out big titles. And as per the Netflix calendar, we will have big titles across series and films coming out regularly. And it is the kind of content that is programmed for a very large audience. And now that content is ready for this large audience, it was just the right time to go deeper, to appeal to a wider base. The aim is to create value through entertainment but also at great prices," Shergill told ET.

Apart from Netflix, which commands 29 percent of the SVoD market revenue in India, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Zee Entertainment's ZEE5, and Sony Pictures Network's SonyLIV have emerged as potential competition in the segment. India's SVoD user base currently stands at 102 million subscribers and is expected to grow to 224 million by 2026, stated a report from consulting firm Media Partners Asia (MPA).