Netflix crime drama ‘Scoop’ releases, Chhota Rajan moves Bombay HC seeking stay

Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan has moved the Bombay High Court against makers of Netflix series ‘Scoop’ alleging that it infringes his privacy rights. He has filed a plea against filmmaker Hansal Mehta and owners of Matchbox Shots LLP, who have produced the web series.

The vacation bench of the high court is likely to hear his plea on June 2.

The crime drama series premiered on Netflix today. It is based on the story of journalist Jigna Vora, who was arrested in connection with the murder case of fellow senior journalist Jyotirmoy Dey aka J Dey.

Dey, a renowned investigative journalist working with Mid-Day, wrote extensively about the Mumbai underworld. He was shot dead on July 11, 2011.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the show is inspired by Jigna Vora’s memoir, “Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison”.

Chhota Rajan has sought a permanent restraining order against the makers for “infringing his personality rights”, a stay on the release of the show and an order to take down its trailer as well.

In his petition, he has objected to his picture and voice being used by the filmmaker without his permission and alleged that the storyline was concocted to malign his image and influence a pending appeal in the court regarding the murder case in which he was convicted.

Referring to the trailer, Rajan’s plea stated, “Plantiff’s wife is disturbed and affected by the repeated and widespread gossip of the web series.” It claims that the trailer was causing fear of threat to life to him and other family members, the HT report said.

The interim application stated making direct or indirect reference to Rajan without his consent amounts to infringement of his rights, which could be passed as defamation as well.

Rajan’s plea added that the series was an attempt to influence the outcome of his appeal pending in the HC against the CBI court order of May 2, 2018, in which he was convicted in a J Day murder case.