Netflix crime drama ‘Scoop’ releases, Chhota Rajan moves Bombay HC seeking stay

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 2, 2023 3:04:18 PM IST (Published)

Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan has moved the Bombay High Court against makers of Netflix series ‘Scoop’ alleging that it infringes his privacy rights.

Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan has moved the Bombay High Court against makers of Netflix series ‘Scoop’ alleging that it infringes his privacy rights. He has filed a plea against filmmaker Hansal Mehta and owners of Matchbox Shots LLP, who have produced the web series.

The vacation bench of the high court is likely to hear his plea on June 2.
The crime drama series premiered on Netflix today. It is based on the story of journalist Jigna Vora, who was arrested in connection with the murder case of fellow senior journalist Jyotirmoy Dey aka J Dey.
X