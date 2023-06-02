Netflix crime drama ‘Scoop’ releases, Chhota Rajan moves Bombay HC seeking stay

Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan has moved the Bombay High Court against makers of Netflix series ‘Scoop’ alleging that it infringes his privacy rights.

Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan has moved the Bombay High Court against makers of Netflix series ‘Scoop’ alleging that it infringes his privacy rights. He has filed a plea against filmmaker Hansal Mehta and owners of Matchbox Shots LLP, who have produced the web series.

The vacation bench of the high court is likely to hear his plea on June 2.