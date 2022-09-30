Netflix announces cast of Money Heist spinoff, Berlin — all about the prequel

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Netflix spinoff of wildly popular global hit Money Heist or La Casa de Papel will dig into the exploits of terminally-ill jewel thief Andrés de Fonollosa aka Berlin before the timeline of the original series.

Netflix has announced the cast of its upcoming crime-thriller series Berlin, a spinoff of the wildly popular global hit Money Heist or La Casa de Papel. Money Heist had followed a mysterious man known as the ‘Professor,’ as he gathered a group to steal from the Royal Mint of Spain. The series came to an end with its fifth and final season, which premiered in December 2021.

The Money Heist spinoff will follow Pedro Alonso as the terminally-ill jewel thief Andrés de Fonollosa aka Berlin from the original series. The series will focus on Berlin’s exploits before the timeline of the original series.

The new cast includes Michelle Jenner as electronics specialist Keila, Tristán Ulloa as Professor Damián, Begoña Vargas as Cameron; Julio Peña Fernández as Roi; and Joel Sánchez as Bruce.

“Berin’s character has the most sparkling personality to place it in another universe. We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state,” said Money Heist creators Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina.

During the press conference, Alonso also revealed how the script for the new show begins:

“There are only ten things that can turn a terrible day into a wonderful one. The first is love. And the truth, that wasn't the case. My third wife had just left me...The second is a spoil of more than ten million euros. But it wasn't the case either. We were going to steal the link to a much bigger heist, today's was easy. But if you have a bad day, you can end up bringing a miserable to his knees and aiming for his head."

Shooting for the eight-episode first season is set to start on October 3, with production spread over Madrid and Paris over the next few weeks. Money Heist was one of the biggest global hits on Netflix.