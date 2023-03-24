Neflix series 'You' to return for a fifth and final season in 2024

Fans will have to wait until 2024 to see how Joe Goldberg's story ends, but the executive producers promised an unforgettable conclusion to the show.

The hit Netflix series "You" has been renewed for a fifth and final season, according to executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. The show, which follows the story of Joe Goldberg, an anti-hero with a deadly obsession for his love interests, will conclude with its fifth season. The show's creative team always intended to wrap up the story in five seasons, the executive producers said.

Based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes, "You" began with Joe's search for true love in New York City, which led him to Los Angeles in Season 2, the suffocating suburbs of San Francisco in Season 3, and finally to London in the just-launched fourth season. The genre-hopping drama is known for its twists and turns, with each season revealing more about Joe's dark side and his willingness to do whatever it takes to protect those he loves.

The fourth season ended with Joe returning to New York City with his wealthy partner Kate and a new lease on life. He has finally come to terms with the fact that he is not a good man, which sets up an intriguing final season. Penn Badgley, who plays Joe, said he is excited about exploring Joe's evolution in the last season.

Executive producer Sera Gamble, who created "You" with Berlanti, will step down as showrunner for Season 5 to focus on developing other projects. Longtime writers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will take over show running duties.

The show's audience has grown with each season, with the fourth season spending five weeks on the Global Top 10 English TV list and reaching the Top 10 in 90 countries. Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series at Netflix, said, "We're proud to see how 'You' has captivated audiences around the world, becoming an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season."