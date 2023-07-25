NCPCR orders Sony to take down an episode of Super Dancer

The Sony Entertainment Television has been asked to send an action taken report to the NCPCR in the next seven days along with an explanation as to why such questions were asked to the minor on a kid's dance show.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Tuesday asked Sony Pictures Network to take down an episode of the children's dance show Super Dancer- Chapter 3, in which the judges were seen asking a minor “vulgar and sexually explicit questions” regarding his parents on stage.

Sony Entertainment Television has been asked to send an action taken report to the commission in the next seven days. The commission has also asked the channel for an explanation behind asking alleged inappropriate questions to the minor on a kid’s dance show.

A video from the kid’s dance show that aired on the channel where the judges were seen asking the questions was found to be disturbing and inappropriate in nature by the Commission. The NCPCR has also requested the channel to not stream such alleged inappropriate content.

The commission has taken cognizance of the video under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“Your channel has violated provisions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Information Technology Act, 2000. Further, the Commission also observes that the said content also violates the Commission's guidelines "Guidelines for Child And Adolescent Participation In The Entertainment Industry And Any Commercial Entertainment Activity",” the letter by NCPCR read.

The letter was sent to the Mumbai headquarters of the Sony Pictures Network by the NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.