Nayanthara-Vignesh twins: Tamil Nadu to probe rumoured surrogacy; what does the law say?

Tamil film industry’s power actor-director couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, announced the birth of their twins on Sunday on social media. However, the announcement has since fuelled speculation over illicit surrogacy. Now the Tamil Nadu government has ordered a probe into this matter to find out whether the couple breached the surrogacy rules in India.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the Directorate of Medical Services will be instructed to check whether there is any violation of the rules surrounding surrogacy.

Though Nayanthara and Vignesh have not clarified whether the twins were conceived through surrogacy, it is widely speculated the couple had opted for the same.

What are the laws regarding surrogacy in India?

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 15, 2019, and it was passed during the 2021 winter session of the Parliament by both the Houses. The Surrogacy (Regulation Act) was then signed by the President, and it came into force in January 2022.

The new regulation banned commercial surrogacy in India and laid down rules for couples seeking surrogacy.

Under the Act, a couple must procure certificates of eligibility to have a child via surrogacy.

Eligibility criteria for surrogacy

A couple seeking surrogacy is deemed ‘eligible’ if they have been married for five years, the wife is aged between 25-50 years and the husband is aged between 26-55 years.

As per the regulation, the couple must not have any living child (biological, adopted or surrogate). However, a child with mental or physical disabilities or one suffering from a life-threatening disorder or terminal illness is exempted from this condition.

To obtain the ‘essential’ certificate, it needs to be proven that either partner is suffering from infertility which is certified by a District Medical Board. Along with this, an order of parentage and custody of the surrogate child, passed by a Magistrate’s court is also needed. The couple must also have insurance coverage for 16 months for the surrogate mother, which covers all postpartum complications.

Who is eligible to be a surrogate?

A surrogate mother must be a close relative of the couple, who is a married woman with a child of her own and is aged between 25-35 years and has been a surrogate only once in her life. The surrogate also needs a certificate of medical and psychological fitness for surrogacy.

What is the punishment?

Offences under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act may invite up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

The rules in question regarding the case of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is how the couple had babies via surrogacy after just four months into their marriage.