Nayanthara makes Instagram debut as Jawan trailer drops in, gets over 400k followers in three hours

By News18.com  Aug 31, 2023 2:03:13 PM IST (Updated)

Lady superstar of Tamil cinema, Nayanthara has joined Instagram. The actress made her debut on the social media platform just an hour before the Jawan trailer dropped. The actress joined the platform on August 31 and the first post she shared featured her twin sons. At the time of reporting, Nayanthara had 12.8K followers and followed five only Instagram accounts, including her husband Vignesh Shivan, Shah Rukh Khan and Michelle Obama.

As her first post, Nayanthara shared a video in which she walked with swag while she held on to her twins. The theme song of Jailer played in the background as she made a mass appearance in the video. If her Instagram debut wasn’t a reason enough to celebrate, Nayanthara revealed the faces of her twin sons in the video, making the video extra special. She shared the video with the caption, “Naan vandhutaen nu sollu…. (Tell them I have come)."
The video received much love from everyone, including Vignesh Shivan. Taking to the comments, Vignesh wrote, “Welcome to IG "
Fans also welcomed her with open arms to the platform.
First Published: Aug 31, 2023 1:56 PM IST
