Nawazuddin Siddiqui was born on May 19, 1974. Also known as Nowaz, he is one of the most talented Indian film actors the industry has produced. He has done a series of hit films like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Black Friday', 'Peepli Live', 'Gangs of Wasseypur' among tonnes of others. He even entered the OTT universe with Netflix series 'Sacred Games'.

His latest appearance in action movie 'Heropanti 2' saw him play the role of Laila, a magician, digital fraudster and caring brother all rolled into one.

Here is a list of his upcoming projects

1. Tiku Weds Sheru

Nawaz’s next film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' will be a dark comedy. It will be a love story of a Muslim rural girl with a man twice her age. Nawaz plays Shiraz Khan aka Sheru, the main lead, alongside Avneet Kaur, who is playing Nawaz’s love interest Tasleem Khan.

The film is made under Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd. It will release on Amazon Prime Video.

'TIKU WEDS SHERU': KANGANA'S FIRST PRODUCTION BEGINS SHOOT... #KanganaRanaut commenced shoot of her first production #TikuWedsSheru today... Stars #NawazuddinSiddiqui and #AvneetKaur... Directed by #SaiKabeer... The film is being made under the banner of #ManikarnikaFilms. pic.twitter.com/pPK1Q5uZER — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2021 2. Jogira Sara Ra Ra

'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' is helmed by Kushan Nandy, and it brings together Nawazuddin and the filmmaker after nearly four years. The major parts of the film have been shot and only the songs remain. 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' will have actor Neha Sharma opposite Nawaz. The film is produced by Naeem A Siddiqui under the banner of Touchwood Multimedia Creations.

A beautiful journey comes to an end .Can’t wait for all of you to see it. Working with this super talented team was such a pleasure, getting to learn so much everyday. @Nawazuddin_S @KushanNandy @NaeemASiddiqui @kiranshroff #GhalibAsadBhopali @JogiraMovie #sanjaymishraji pic.twitter.com/G42icX6qQY — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) April 7, 2021

3. Noorani Chehra

He will also be seen in filmmaker Navaniat Singh’s 'Noorani Chehra'. The movie has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon in the lead roles.

4. Bole Chudiyan

'Bole Chudiyan' will be a drama-comedy-romance film inspired by true incidents from Nawazuddin Siddiqui's life. The film will be directed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, who is making his directorial debut with this film. He has co-written the story.

The film will feature Nawaz as a local bangle seller and actress Tamannaah Bhatia as a local girl and Ranbir Kapoor, who is the narrator of the film.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in 2020, but now the film is set to release in the second half of 2022.

5. Afwaah

'Afwaah' will see Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar share the screen for the first time. The film is directed by veteran director Sudhir Mishra and will be produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar.