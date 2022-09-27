Navratri 2022: From Bollywood to Folk songs, 10 perfect tracks for Garba

By CNBCTV18.com

The Navratri season is finally here. This year, the Navratri celebrations commenced on September 26 and are slated to conclude on October 4. From new ethnic attire to yummy-delicious food, the 9-day festival of Navratri is celebrated with much zeal and pomp, across the country.

The Navratri festival is not complete without performing garba with friends and family. While Gujarati tunes are the OG, Bollywood has also sought inspiration from the rhythmic and graceful garba numbers.

Garba is a folk dance form of Gujarat performed in a circle, which represents the celebration of the cycle of life. People wear traditional and colourful attire. While women put on Chaniya choli, which consists of a blouse, skirt and dupatta, men go for kurta pyjamas and sherwanis.

If you enjoy garba, get down to preparing a playlist right away. We have handpicked a bunch of songs, which are a mix of Bollywood as well as traditional Gujarati tunes.

Gori Tame Manda Lidha Mohi Raj

Take Navratri’s 2022 fever to the next level with Gori Tame Manda Lidha Mohi Raj. Sung by Umesh Barot and Ishani Dave, this folk song gives you the opportunity to flaunt your crazy Garba moves.

Dholida

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always treated us with tunes to dance during garba. The new Bollywood Garba song is from Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia’s energy in the dance is envious. And we cannot just wait to dance our hearts out.

Nagada Sang Dhol

Another song from filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films that depicts not only the zest of the Garba, but also showcases the traditional dance steps is Nagada Sang Dhol. Featuring Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, this song is a must on the Navratri playlist.

Rang Bhini Radha

Rang Bhini Radha speaks ‘Navratri’ loud and clear. This folk song captures the feelings and mood of all passionate Navratri lovers. It is difficult to not groove to its beats.

Vagyo Re Dhol

From the film Hellaro, Vagya Re Dhol, is sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and will definitely sway your feet away.

Chogada

The song Chogada is another remarkable contribution of Bollywood to the Navratri festivity. It was a part of the 2018-release Loveyatri. Owing to its upbeat and energetic music, it has found a special place in the hearts of Khelaiyas.

Kamariya

Here is another peppy twist to the usual playlist of garba. Sung by Darshan Raval, Kamariya this track will only elevate the festive spirits during Navratri.

Indhana Vivna Gayi Thi

Garba celebrations are incomplete without Falguni Phatak. Indhana Vivna Gayi Thi is one such folk song, which only amplifies your celebration.

Odhani

No one beats Neha Kakkar, right? The fusion song Odhani featuring the ever-sizzling Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao is from the film Made in China. This song is a must at all Garba venues.

Moti Veraana

In the soulful voice of Amit Trivedi, Moti Veraana is dedicated to Maa Ambe. It sends across a message that worshipping goddesses, during Navratri, brings out nothing but happiness to all hearts.