Navratri 2022: From Bollywood to Folk songs, 10 perfect tracks for Garba

Mini
The Navratri festival is not complete without performing garba with friends and family. While Gujarati tunes are the OG, Bollywood has also sought inspiration from the rhythmic and graceful garba numbers. Here are some handpicked songs, which are a mix of Bollywood as well as traditional Gujarati tunes.
The Navratri season is finally here. This year, the Navratri celebrations commenced on September 26 and are slated to conclude on October 4. From new ethnic attire to yummy-delicious food, the 9-day festival of Navratri is celebrated with much zeal and pomp, across the country.
The Navratri festival is not complete without performing garba with friends and family. While Gujarati tunes are the OG, Bollywood has also sought inspiration from the rhythmic and graceful garba numbers.
Garba is a folk dance form of Gujarat performed in a circle, which represents the celebration of the cycle of life. People wear traditional and colourful attire. While women put on Chaniya choli, which consists of a blouse, skirt and dupatta, men go for kurta pyjamas and sherwanis.
If you enjoy garba, get down to preparing a playlist right away. We have handpicked a bunch of songs, which are a mix of Bollywood as well as traditional Gujarati tunes.
Gori Tame Manda Lidha Mohi Raj