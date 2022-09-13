National Cinema Day in India now on September 23 — movie buffs have to wait for Rs 75 cinema

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Many big multiplex chains including PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride have laid out offers to screen movies at just Rs 75 on more than 4,000 screens to mark "National Cinema Day".

the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) announced India would celebrate National Cinema Day on September 16, and all major multiplexes announced movies for Rs 75 Sometime back,

But the MAI has now decided to postpone the National Cinema Day by a week to September 23.

"The National Cinema Day was previously announced to be held on September 16. However, on request from various stakeholders and to maximise participation, it would now be held on September 23," it said in a press release.

Many big multiplex chains, including PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride have had offered to screen movies at just Rs 75 on more than 4,000 screens to mark "National Cinema Day". It is unclear still what happens to any tickets already booked for September 16 at reduced rates.

In the United States, a similar discount was announced in August. The movie tickets were offered for just $3 whereas the average cost is usually $9.

People throughout the United States managed to watch a movie for just $3 (around Rs 240) at AMC and Cinemark screens. But the US celebrated National Cinema Day on September 3. The UK, European countries, and West Asian countries also celebrated National Cinema Day with similar offers.

"National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven’t made it back to a cinema near them yet," MAI had said earlier.

MAI said India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business. It said the quarter was marked by the release of some of the biggest domestic hits like KGF: Chapter 2 , RRR , Vikram , Bhool Bhulaiya 2, and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun: Maverick .

The MAI was established in 2002 under the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) by leading cinema operators. With around 2500+ screens, MAI represents more than 11 cinema chains operating over 500 multiplexes across the country.

This year has not been well for Bollywood with the failure of many big-budget and star-studded films like Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and Bachchan Pandey, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, and Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad tanking.