Cinema at Rs 75? Yes, at PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival and many other multiplexes

By CNBCTV18.com

PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movietime and many more multiplexes will screen movies at just Rs 75 on more than 4,000 screens on Spetember 16 to mark "National Cinema Day".

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas announced the special offer for movie lovers on Friday.

Not only in India, even people throughout the United States will be able to watch a movie for just $3 (around Rs 240) at AMC and Cinemark screens. But the US is celebrating National Cinema Day on September 3. The UK, European countries, and the West Asian countries are also celebrating National Cinema Day with similar offers.

MAI said India has a thriving domestic film industry and has seen one of the sharpest recoveries in the film exhibition business globally. "The June quarter of FY23 recorded impressive numbers among cinema operators on the back of global and local tent poles that resonated with the Indian audience," the association said.

It said the quarter was marked by the release of some of the biggest domestic hits like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, Bhool Bhulaiya 2, and Hollywood hits such as Doctor Strange and Top Gun: Maverick.

MAI said that further details of the special offers would be made available at the participating cinemas, their websites and social media handles. People can also follow #NationalCinemaDay for more updates.

"National Cinema Day celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a 'thank you' to the moviegoers who made this happen. National Cinema Day is also an invitation to those moviegoers who haven’t made it back to a cinema near them yet," MAI said.

The MAI was established in 2002 under the aegis of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) by leading cinema operators. With around 2500+ screens, MAI represents more than 11 cinema chains operating over 500 multiplexes across the country.